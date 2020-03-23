Proposed gravel pit should not even be considered

David Beach's recent letter defending the proposed gravel pit on Mchugh makes me wonder what his definition of rural is. It is laughable to say that the gravel pit site is in a rural area. Siben flats is rural, the Helena Valley is urban and the density of people is increasing.

Following Mr. Beach's thinking I guess Mr. Smith looked at the site and had no concern for the people living in the area. It's partly what's wrong with this country. Profit over caring for people. In a word Greed.

I have heard a lot of talk about keeping the rhetoric toned down. This greed that continues to harm the fabric of our society needs to be confronted harshly. I for one am plenty mad that this site is even being considered. There should be a county park there, not a dang gravel pit.

John Jancic

Helena

