Proposed gravel pit should not even be considered
0 comments

Proposed gravel pit should not even be considered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

David Beach's recent letter defending the proposed gravel pit on Mchugh makes me wonder what his definition of rural is. It is laughable to say that the gravel pit site is in a rural area. Siben flats is rural, the Helena Valley is urban and the density of people is increasing.

Following Mr. Beach's thinking I guess Mr. Smith looked at the site and had no concern for the people living in the area. It's partly what's wrong with this country. Profit over caring for people. In a word Greed.

I have heard a lot of talk about keeping the rhetoric toned down. This greed that continues to harm the fabric of our society needs to be confronted harshly. I for one am plenty mad that this site is even being considered. There should be a county park there, not a dang gravel pit.

John Jancic

Helena

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dying in isolation
Letters

Dying in isolation

Recently I received a phone call from a hospital in another state saying that my dad had been admitted to a hospital with double pneumonia and…

We cannot trust Bullock
Letters

We cannot trust Bullock

Bullock stated many times that he was not going to run for Senate. Now that the Eastern Liberals leaned on him he flipped flopped and is going…

Donate to your local food bank
Letters

Donate to your local food bank

It's clear that school closures, missed time from work, and other issues related to coronavirus will leave food-insecure children, families, a…

Awaken, Helena taxpayers
Letters

Awaken, Helena taxpayers

Last summer, the Helena City Commission cut $1.5 million from the budget, including fire and police needs. On Feb. 10, they approved the first…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News