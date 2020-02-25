Proposed gravel pit is every small town's nightmare

Montanans pride themselves on their quality of life, and being a good neighbor is embedded in the culture of small towns, especially Helena.

But what happens when a poorly written law and outdated zoning collides with a predatory entrepreneur? You get a proposed mine a short walk from the city limits and in the middle of 400 homes. It is every small town’s nightmare.

Let’s put the proposal in perspective. Kim Smith bought the site purportedly to build a housing development. His plans fell through. So, in an effort to maximize personal profit he proposed a gravel pit. He could still tun a profit with a number of alternative uses than the mine, but Kim knows mining and so a mine is what the community is getting. He doesn’t seem to care about the hundreds of families that will harm or the damage to the community.

Google’s original motto was “don’t be evil.” Kim could learn from them. Not everything permissible by law should be done and in this case he is exploiting what are loopholes in the law and a failure of county zoning to keep up with growth in the valley.

A predatory entrepreneur works the system and perpetuates “legal” evil on his neighbors and community.

Shame on you Kim Smith.