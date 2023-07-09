Property tax solution

This year, my property tax increased by more than 50% over last year.

That, in my opinion, is on the long list of things that should never happen, that everyone should have seen coming, and that indicate an utter failure of government. Officials have known since at least 2008 that sudden shifts in property value wreak havoc on government and citizens, depending on the direction of the swing.

There is a very simple solution: Stop tethering annual tax appraisals to current property values. Details could vary, but solutions need not be radical or complicated.

For example, appraisals could continue as at present for new purchases or transfers, but with changes determined each year by the federal inflation rate applied to last year's value, not current market value. This would keep the budget stream more closely tied to actual changes in government cost instead of the far more arbitrary housing market, which may well continue to rocket up from here. It dampens extremes and provides an opportunity for all to more predictably anticipate changes.

Whatever the solution, one is needed, and it is needed right now.

Rob Smith,

Greenough