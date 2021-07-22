 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Promoting accessible and affordable health care
5 comments

Promoting accessible and affordable health care

  • 5
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

I really do not know how to verify the truthfulness of contradicting news reports that come my way. State Rep. Kim Abbott claims that efforts are being made by our leading Republicans to force hideous red tape on my fellow Montanans when they apply for HELP benefits for their health care. I tend to support her view on why this will unleash devastation on our citizens.

On the other hand, reporter Lawrence Reed recently published a story for the Foundation for Economic Education website (www.fee.org) how our governor has helped legislation to pass that creates more opportunities for my fellow Montanans to receive direct patient care, making it easier for doctors to be in charge of their own practices and eliminating the need for insurance-steeped paperwork and high premiums that traditional health care requires. What a great article - if it is true. Perhaps both articles are true. (or false).

That conundrum leaves me no choice but to simply give my heartfelt opinion on how I would like my political leaders to treat their constituents and wide circle of Montana neighbors: Please work to make health care accessible and affordable.

Thinking outside the box to promote a varied menu of health care options with new ones such as DPC can be a great part of this effort, but programs already in place are very important, too, even if a politician from another persuasion sponsored them. Lastly, more work needs to be done to address the problem of inflating costs (and no caps in sight) to all parts of health care.

Sincerely,

Cheryl McKenty

Helena

5 comments
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More than smoke
Letters

More than smoke

There’s more than smoke in the air … What grieves me is that the wildfire smoke now enveloping us represents the loss of human life, forests, …

Feaver deserves your support
Letters

Feaver deserves your support

Eric Feaver will be a wonderful Helena City Commissioner. As a medic in Vietnam, an English teacher in Helena Public schools and president of …

Baling twine is deadly for birds
Letters

Baling twine is deadly for birds

As a horse owner, nature lover and conservationist, it’s amazing to realize what we don’t know about wildlife. Recently, I became aware of som…

We need a system that cares
Letters

We need a system that cares

Regarding the death of the young lady at Reflections Academy: the article refers to the fact that the Montana Department of Public Health and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News