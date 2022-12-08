Progress by Democrats is communism

Will someone explain this new progressivism today in America and I reckon in Europe — because much of it does not make sense.

We went from cooking over a fire to gas and electric and to a microwave. All these helped folks spend less time cooking and from breathing smoke from the fire. The wheel led to all sorts of things. Man could load up a wagon with heavier loads. It led to gas and diesel power and cut the time in which one receives their goods. We no longer have 20-plus mules or animals loaded down and weeks or months before getting a desired object. Now they want us to walk or bicycle to a place far away. How is this progress?

We made child labor laws to protect children from abuse, mutilation from machines, loss of childhood education and in some cases loss of life, yet today we allow education to teach about the alphabet soup people. They hope to drag them into a lifestyle that causes harm to them with STDs, suicide, potential health problems and allows doctors to mutilate them and hook them on drugs for a lifetime. Some will call this hate speech. It is not. It is fact. How is this progressive? It is returning to the days of Sodom and Gomorrah.

We now spend vast amounts of money on social programs that have failed and folks sucking off the government, when at one time this was not so. And folks now believe it is their right to this.

Education turns out those who cannot really read nor write nor understand false science from real science. We once led the world in education, but now even China laughs at us. A central form of education led by the government is not good. Once, states competed against one another to turn out students that performed — not today. And you call today’s system progressive? It is not.

At one time American farmers helped feed not just America, but enough was left over to feed many other countries of the world. Today with 8 billion folks, they are needed to help do this job. America’s advancement in farming helped do this job, then came the government with more and more regulations, slowing the farmers, men and women who were up to the task and more than happy to do it. Yet the government now desires sustainable farming, which produces less and requires more land to get this less. They call this less: progress. It is not, and it sure is not when one sees photos of parents looking at their children going hungry, while the elite gorge on these folks’ share. Where is progress in this? There is none.

The U.S. military, once a defender of the helpless around the world — the American strength shown in sea power, our flag flying high on our ships; our Air Force feared by all; the Marines willing to go wherever sent to fight and protect those they do not know; an Army that could stand against an enemy on two fronts and helping to rebuild cities and countries, their pulling out with mission accomplished. Always the military trained to do this and with pride in service to their country and to others they helped — The Coast Guard always vigilant to watch our coast and to help ships in need, and to stop drugs from coming in at great risk to themselves.

In two years these great services have been reduced to where men and women no longer want to join — ships in need of great repair because of shortage of parts — aircraft setting — all so that the services can stress gender pronouns and accept transgenders who will in time suck great amounts of money to help keep them transgenders and not ready for combat. And this is progress?

Progress by the Democrats is spelled out: communism. If one desires this, look at China today and its 75 years under their rule. Communism seeks from only a few to have power and wealth. It does not love the workers except to extract what it can, then throw them on the trash heap of time. Communism is what happens when God is thrown to the side. We the people are allowing that now, pushing God out and allowing progressive communism in.

Charlie P. Hull Jr.,

East Helena