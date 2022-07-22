 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Produce the evidence

  • 0

We have repeatedly heard from the Republican Party of the state of Montana and now Lewis and Clark County that the election of D. Trump was stolen. I am assuming that your party has proof that the election was stolen, so, I am asking the Republican party, including our governor, to take the evidence that you have to the proper authorities. This is your civic duty to produce this evidence so the state of Montana and the United States of America can start to heal from all of this. By doing this, the state of Montana will be looked upon as best state in the U.S. Please do your civic duty and take your proof to the proper government entity.

Nancy Nys,

Choteau

