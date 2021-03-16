Pro-Trump flag is obscene and disgraceful

I read with interest your article about the two citizens of our fair city who have feuding Trump and anti-Trump flags waving from their homes. I have to admit that I was mildly amused until I drove through the area and realized what was actually waving there for all to see.

That is a family neighborhood, near an elementary school. Yet the Pro-Trump flag is so obscene that it's wording cannot be printed in this family newspaper. (The F-word is spelled out clearly for all of our children to see.) The depraved ignorance of this display, waving freely in the skies of our fair city, is appalling.

I am a Montanan, born and raised, and I am sure that we all know that this is just wrong. This "flag" isn't free speech, it's pure obscenity and it's disgraceful. It most certainly doesn't belong in a neighborhood where our children can see it on a daily basis.

Where are our city managers and law enforcement on something like this? Have we descended so far as a society that this is acceptable behavior? Please, let's get this disgusting display out of Montana!

Thank You,

Jeff Noonan

Helena

