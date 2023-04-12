The quality of Helena's school system is currently at risk due to a lack of funding. Luckily, Helena voters have an opportunity to say yes to Helena schools!

As parents of Helena School District #1, we are writing to express our strong support for the upcoming school levies.

We are currently receiving notifications from our principal and the superintendent that campuses are being closed, teachers are being let go and classroom size is increasing. This is not good for the schools, for our kids or our community.

The levies we are asking you to vote yes for will help fund important programs and services, such as retaining teachers, classroom materials, extracurricular activities and much more. These resources are essential for providing our children with a well-rounded education that prepares them for their future.

We firmly believe that this investment is worth it, as it will help ensure that our children have access to the quality education they deserve.

Please Helena voters, support this levy. Continue to prioritize the education and well-being of our children. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Vote yes for Helena schools!

Cait McWilliams,

Helena