I am amused by those calling themselves constitutional conservatives. They know so little about our history and the Constitution.
Our revolution was fought to end the tyranny of kings and colonial governors. To that end, the founders established three co-equal branches of government, the judiciary, the legislature, and the executive.
The key is that none of these elements of our government is superior to the other. Each branch is to establish and follow basic rules of procedure and the rule of law. These procedures are meant to assure transparency, and to ensure that our interests are being served.
When the founders talked about "our interests," they meant the common good. They knew that secret procedures encouraged self-dealing, trading favors, and conspiracies to deceive.
They also knew there would arise cabals of evil men seeking to work the levers of power for their own ends. That is why we have regular elections, a free press, why no individual is above the law, and why the legislature must keep the executive in check and the judiciary counter both.
These are the clear principles of the Constitution. You cannot ignore these principles and claim to be a constitutional conservative.
Kenneth Taylor
Helena
kenny wrote, "They knew that secret procedures encouraged self-dealing, trading favors, and conspiracies to deceive."
You must be talking about Biden rescuing his son from prosecution.
At 76 years of age, I am witnessing something I never expected to see in this country. A totally incompetent, immoral, self-serving and out-of-control president with a Republican controlled Senate that will not hold him accountable.
It is pretty simple----- Trump has violated the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 that was designed SPECIFICALLY by Congress to prevent ANY president from ever again withholding congressionally appropriated funds without first consulting congress.
So, what do Republicans in both the House and Senate do to hold him accountable when he violates this law? ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!
Principles of the Constitution are clear, but principles of the conservatives are nonexistent.
Many Americans, including myself, have never been a witness to such a event as Impeachment, little lone an Impeachment seen through conservative eyes. An Impeachment where some of the evidence is blocked or withheld, testimony from some of those with knowledge is blocked or not allowed to be heard, the accused actually admits his Guilt, the information and testimony we have been able to hear and see overwhelmingly points to Violations of the Constitution. After Impeachment, a fair and impartial trial is being blocked by conservatives who either 1) seem afraid that the stain of removing an Impeached president will fall on them 2) believe that a corrupted, biased, partisan process is acceptable, 3) fear that ruling against the Impeached will mean your principles and seat will be in jeopardy or 4) lets start a war to take attention off of the crimes being committed so that we can forget about these transgressions.
Many like myself witnessing this Impeachment believe that conservatives are Traitors, Cowards, and Sellouts.
Pelosi is blocking the impeachment because she knows that the democrats held a fake impeachment for propaganda purposes. Because they don't have any evidence. No quid pro quo, no bribery and no Russian collusion. And SCOTUS is going to hear whether Trump's advisors can be forced to testify so that is another phony claim shot down, he didn't block testimony he made an appeal to the courts which is his right.
This will go down as the worst case of partisan politics in the history of the USA perpetrated by the corrupt democrats all to protect the Biden crime family and because they can't win the election.
By the way Obama had lots of SCOTUS unanimous verdicts against him. And he admitted DACA was illegal and did it anyway.
Democrats, the most intolerant corrupt race baiting bunch of hypocrites the world has seen. That and they are certifiably crazy too.
That and they support the Russian communist loving Sanders too.
Yes, and look at the so-called conservatives who comment here and also show a disregard for the Constitution in their blind support for a president who has little knowledge of it.
Johnny "Who Never Served" Williams, I am referring to YOU.
I am looking at you clay who thinks it is acceptable to kill innocent mothers and burn their children alive. I bet you are like FDR and believe in eugenics too.
By the way I remember when you said that NO Vietnam veterans were disrespected because it never happened to you. You live in a world where you are the only one who exists and counts.
By the way isn't Pelosi disregarding the constitution by withholding the impeachment documents.
Absolutely right. The right would be calling everyone traitors and "'Merica-Haters" if this were any other time and place...and another party was ignoring the constitution, its directly related and clear rules, its separation of powers fundamental base and its impeachment processes to protect the tv reality narcissist that has been caught with over 15000 lies, works with our enemies and is a moral samp of his very own
Instead they spend their days actually pretending the people aligning themselves with the constitution and all it's insight and glory are the traitors and the amoral tv huckster who's admitted he broke the laws is in the right.
