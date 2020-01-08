{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

I am amused by those calling themselves constitutional conservatives. They know so little about our history and the Constitution.

Our revolution was fought to end the tyranny of kings and colonial governors. To that end, the founders established three co-equal branches of government, the judiciary, the legislature, and the executive.

The key is that none of these elements of our government is superior to the other. Each branch is to establish and follow basic rules of procedure and the rule of law. These procedures are meant to assure transparency, and to ensure that our interests are being served.

When the founders talked about "our interests," they meant the common good. They knew that secret procedures encouraged self-dealing, trading favors, and conspiracies to deceive.

They also knew there would arise cabals of evil men seeking to work the levers of power for their own ends. That is why we have regular elections, a free press, why no individual is above the law, and why the legislature must keep the executive in check and the judiciary counter both.

These are the clear principles of the Constitution. You cannot ignore these principles and claim to be a constitutional conservative.

Kenneth Taylor

Helena

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
3
5
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments