Principled governing or authoritarian nihilism?

The past week unfolded with a variety of quotes that clearly differentiate the two parties this election. While the Democrats are actively promoting legislation to support voting rights, unions and bodily autonomy, from the Republicans we’ve gotten naked power grabs.

Montana Supreme Count candidate James Brown stood in front of a sign reading “Vote Republican” and proclaimed the ability of a single judge to “undo the work of an entire Legislature.”

In response to revelations that an anti-abortion Georgia Senate candidate paid for an abortion for his girlfriend, former NRA shill Dana Loesch proclaimed, “I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate.”

Finally, at the Jan. 6 hearings, we saw video of Trump advisor Roger Stone similarly out to subvert democracy, “F**k the voting, let’s get right to the violence.”

Will you choose principled governing or authoritarian nihilism this election?

Ross Nelson,

Helena

