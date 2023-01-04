 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Pretty Tree' lovers unite!

Rodney Street residents are looking at the destruction of ALL the remaining trees on Rodney. As a city resident you may feel that this does not directly affect you, but the Rodney Street project is setting precedent for all future street projects in Helena and could affect your neighborhood in the near future.

With this in mind please consider joining the city staff and concerned residents of Rodney Street at a public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. in the City-County Building at 316 N. Park Ave., Room 326.

The city will be discussing the Rodney Street trees in the current construction zone between Ninth and Helena avenues. City staff will be discussing the “pretty trees” and their analysis of the trees’ structural integrity and their plans for replacing the trees.

Late afternoon on Dec. 12, Rodney Street residents were notified that the city had decided to “remove the remainder of the trees along this (Rodney Street) project starting on Dec. 14 and finishing on Dec. 17.” After a city commission meeting held on Dec. 14, the city then decided to have a public meeting discussing the removal and replacement of the trees.

Please come learn more about the city’s plan and voice your thoughts, concerns and recommendations regarding the removal of the remaining “pretty trees” on Rodney Street. If you are unable to join the meeting in person you can also join the meeting via zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84614421719.

Karen Reese,

Helena 

