I read the IR daily, almost never skipping: arrests. I read the stories, pay attention to the names, and become preoccupied with the mugshots. I find myself drawn in by the intentionally provocative nature of it all. That’s embarrassing to admit, even to myself, but it’s important to acknowledge. I know I’m not alone. And perhaps the worst part, is that without thinking, I know I have assumed guilt.

The presumption of innocence is not only a human right, recognized by the United Nations, but has also become a fundamental principle of our justice system, decided through the U.S. Supreme Court. This damaging practice stands in direct opposition to these principles.

We should also assess the cost, even when guilt does exist. In the age of information, plastering images of perhaps the worst time in someone’s life has lasting social and economic implications, affecting future housing, employment and even relationships. This is particularly destructive in a small town, hindering personal growth and accountability.

In the end, I’m no safer for having read that Joe Schmoe received their fourth DUI, I’ve simply condoned an unethical practice. I hope that the IR chooses to cease these publications.

Laura Funk,

Helena