Presidential primary system is flawed

Our presidential primary system is outdated and inherently flawed. Incessant media coverage of campaigns and outcomes in the early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina give undue merit to their importance. The combined populations of these four states amounts to about 4% of the total U.S. population.

Super Tuesday takes place on March 3 and is followed by a host of other primaries taking place throughout March, April and May. By the time Montanans vote on the first Tuesday in June, 95% of U.S. voters will have already had the opportunity to express their preferences. The decision for a nominee may already have been made.

Media coverage of our primary will be minimal if not non-existent. Compare what will be said by and of our electorate to the coverage given to voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. Each vote cast is significant and deserving of recognition. It is time to institute a nation-wide primary date so that all citizen votes are considered with equal import.

Connie Gates

Helena

