Preserve the voice of our Consumer Counsel

Senator Fitzpatrick has proposed a rule change that weakens the voice of Montana gas and electric users.
The crux of the issue is this. Regulated utilities have lobbyists, access to company generated information, and the time and significant financial interests to make their voice heard in legislative committee hearings and before our Public Service Commission. Consumers typically lack these advantages.
Our Consumer Counsel provides that knowledgeable voice. Our system of government depends on effective voices representing both sides of complex issues.
Senator Fitzpatrick, please withdraw your proposed rule.
Dave Ashley,
Helena