Ladies breakaway roping should be an event in the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) and included in pro rodeos because it would add another event for women to compete professionally in and create a new attraction to the rodeo world. Ladies breakaway roping is rapidly growing in the world of rodeo and is creating new opportunities for women to enter and earn more.
As it increases in popularity, the event of breakaway roping is being added to many large, famous rodeos such as the Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Days of ‘47 rodeo in Salt Lake City, Utah. These rodeos bring women from all over the country to compete in them. The large amount of money to be won made the roping and competition even more elite. For example, at the Days of ‘47 rodeo, the champion lady breakaway roper won $50,000.
Additionally, adding ladies breakaway roping to the PRCA would create a new attraction to the sport of rodeo. Since the length of a breakaway run is so short and fast, it excites the crowd and more and more people attend to watch. Breakaway roping is also animal friendly. Once let out of the chute, the calf runs out at whatever speed it chooses and once caught, the rope breaks loose and goes with the calf so there is no pulling, flanking, or tying done to the animal.
Overall, adding ladies breakaway to the PRCA would be beneficial to women of rodeo and the sport itself.
Haven Wolstein
Helena
