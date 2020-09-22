Praying and fasting for our country

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please join me in fighting for our way of life. America is fighting for her very soul and existence against forces trying to destroy her. We are at the most critical cross roads ever.

I am asking everyone who cares about their freedom and American way of life to begin 40 days of prayer and fasting, starting September 24. This will take us up to the election on November 3.

Pray for a return to godly values and repentance of sins, both individually and corporately. Pray for the Lord’s will to be done in all elections, local and national.

Pray and fast daily. (You don’t have to necessarily give up food, but give up something important to you as a sign of your commitment. Maybe desserts, a hobby, tv show, etc.)

Sincerely,

Sue Pasini

Boulder

