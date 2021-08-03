 Skip to main content
Prayers for the Capitol police
An open letter to Sgt. Gonell, Officer Fanone, Officer Dunn, Officer Hodges and all who stood with them against the invading insurrectionists:

Thank you for being true heroes to us all, to our country, and to democracy. You made a stand and you held.

Hearing your testimony in the January 6 Commission hearings brought tears to our eyes. The pain you and your fellow officers have gone through physically, mentally and emotionally is heartbreaking but also heartening. To know that there are people like you means that honesty and courage are still alive in this world.

You are all in our prayers every day. We pray that you receive the help needed to recover and the thanks of a nation you so deeply deserve.

Judy Landecker and Charles Udell

Helena

