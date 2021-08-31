 Skip to main content
Pray for our military and allies
Pray for our military and allies

As a rule you don't rub it in when your opponent is in the process of destroying himself, however this time the consequences of the actions of the present occupant of the office of president of the United States have caused and is causing death and loss of credibility for all of us. Let us pray for the safety of our military and especially for those American citizens and those who assisted them and let us all unite in our prayers for those who now are dealing with the loss of their loved ones.

John Forbes

Helena

