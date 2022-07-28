We are now living a third world medical nightmare. Your doctor cannot treat your pain. Now, your OB/GYN cannot treat the complications of pregnancy, thanks to troglodytes like Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, and AG Ken Paxton.

Practicing medicine is now an ethical minefield. Deliberate hands-off approaches due to uncertainty from the professionals leads to disaster. Preventable, avoidable disasters, due to political gamesmanship. Who Is practicing medicine now? Your legislators, regulators, governors, insurances, and now the judiciary.

Insanity.

Please take your anger to the polls. Let’s let doctors be doctors. Your doctor no longer can work for you. You are on your own.

There will soon be an underground medical care system, run by the Harriet Tubmans of medicine. I call it Robin Hood Medicine. Those of us trained in wilderness medicine, third world medicine, “MacGyver” medicine will be creating new stealth systems to deliver highly ethical, “illegal”, rebel care. Or not.

Mark Ibsen, M.D.,

Helena