Possible solutions for Montana's 'broken' mental illness treatment system

I agree with retiring Lewis & Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher’s statement which appeared in the Independent Record April 29.

“The mental health system is a wreck.”

Montana’s mental illness system is “broken.” It does not serve the needs of the individuals living with mental illnesses and their families.

The criminal justice system has become the de facto mental illness treatment system in the United States. A recent study found that 64% of jail inmates and 54% of prison inmates suffer from mental illness. Last Fall during at a Law and Justice Interim Committee Meeting, Brian Gootkin, Director of the Department of Corrections stated he had 600 inmates at the Montana State Prison taking psychiatric medications. The Montana State Prison is the largest psychiatric facility in the State of Montana.

We have an acute shortage of in-patient psychiatric beds in Montana. We cannot meet the needs of individuals suffering from serious mental illnesses. I would be foolish to believe that with the administration or legislature would be willing to fund additional psychiatric beds at the Montana State Hospital.

I have two suggestions which may improve the current situations:

MENTAL HEALTH COURTS: The use of Mental Health Courts across the United States is growing. They are proving to be effective in reducing incarceration and civil commitments to a psychiatric hospital. Individuals suffering from a serious mental illness who have been convicted of a misdemeanor or non-violent felony can be sentenced to treatment by a judge instead of being sentenced to a prison or hospital. Such treatment is under the jurisdiction of a judge and can last one, two, or three years. In September NAMI Helena will be bring Judge Steven Leifman, a national leader in Mental Health Courts, from the Miami Dade County Mental Health Project to share how mental health courts can be effective.

CONDITIONAL RELEASE: Conditional release from the State Hospital, or parole from a prison or jail can require treatment as a condition of release. An individual living with serious mental can achieve recovery and avoid recidivism to either a hospital or a prison and be successful in their individual recovery.

It can be done!

Dr. Gary Mihelish, president, NAMI Montana,

Helena

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0