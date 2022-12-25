 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Positive proposals needed for Holland Lake

With regards to the Wednesday Dec. 21 Guest View from the Save Holland Lake group. I too objected to the POWDR proposal. However, I question the tenor of the group’s letter.

If, as the name suggests, the objective is to “Save Holland Lake”, how does a snide put down of POWDR advance that goal? Yes it helps to defeat bad proposals but the reality is that the status quo is not sustainable.

The Lodge is going to be sold. The question is to whom and under what restrictions. If the likes of Paws Up, Yellowstone Club or Rock Creek Cattle Company submit a somewhat less outlandish proposal for an exclusive enclave, snark alone won’t “save” Holland. We need some positive proposals/ideas. What does the public, Montanans in particular, envision for this treasure — how can that be accomplished and by whom?

Bill Leaphart,

Helena

