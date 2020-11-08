 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polling has no place in our elections
0 comments

Polling has no place in our elections

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

While at the time of writing this letter the outcome of the presidential election remains in doubt, something else about this bizarre process is not in doubt. That is to say, polling has no legitimate place in our pre-election campaign carnival. Now that it has proven itself to be wildly inaccurate and misleading in two presidential elections, we should recognize it for what it is and isn't.

It is obviously not an objective search for and publication of trustworthy information. A look at the various sponsors of each poll reveals that it is just another partisan tool being used to convince voters to exercise their franchise how the poll sponsor wants the vote to go.

There is no way to honestly pass off this chicanery as a series of well-intentioned mistakes. Polling is nothing more than instantaneous and mind-numbingly repetitive lobbying by electronic means.

Of course, polling cannot be outlawed. Your current president has immunized himself and those in his service from any legal or moral consequence from lying.

I suggest that the voting public might want to inform themselves of the policies candidates actually espouse and then make an intelligent decision. What a concept.

Randy Dix

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Electoral College must go
Letters

Electoral College must go

The Electoral College has got to go. It is antiquated and does not serve our contemporary society and the possibility to be a true, inclusive …

We stand with Dr. Weiner
Letters

We stand with Dr. Weiner

We stand with Dr. Tom Weiner: Dr. Weiner is the finest doctor I have ever encountered anywhere. His knowledge and patient care is above and be…

Proud of Helena police
Letters

Proud of Helena police

With all the negative press police departments around the country are getting, I want to make a positive statement. Today I watched two Helena…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News