Poll workers deserve so much better
Poll workers deserve so much better

Thank you to every single one of our poll workers who have worked long and exhausting hours to ensure every ballot is counted. These people across our great nation are mostly volunteers. They volunteer because they believe in upholding our honorable history of democracy and peaceful transition and they are willing to donate their time to make sure our electoral votes get counted fairly and timely. Somewhere in the midst of the current theater these folks have either been ignored or implicated as fraudulent participants in a rigged process. That attitude, particularly perpetuated by our own elected politicians, is wrong and shameful. There is no fraud, no “secret stash of votes,” or other impropriety. I don’t care who you voted for but please give these hard-working Americans who are Democrats and Republicans the credit they are due. They deserve so much better.

Laura Cunningham

Clancy

