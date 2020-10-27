Politicians who lack courage to confront climate change must go

Here, in Montana, June and July rains staved off the fires that devastated the West Coast. Yet the fire season has still stretched from June to October. Smoke waves still smothered Montana time and again. And the smoke alone hurts us. Wildfire smoke correlates with increased winter influenza, a bad sign given the current pandemic. One analysis estimated conservatively that smoke from this summer’s wildfires caused over 1,200 premature mortalities in California alone.

Of course, wildfire is but one of many extreme weather events occurring with increased frequency due to climate change. Climate related disasters — heatwaves, droughts, flooding, winter storms, hurricanes and wildfires — have nearly doubled over the past 20 years, according to a recent report by the UN Office of Disaster Risk Reduction. If we don’t take concerted action to reduce greenhouse gas pollution from fossil fuels, all these impacts will worsen dramatically.

In short, the situation is dire and the hour is late. But we can turn the boat around — the science, tech and economics are there — we just need a courageous crew. It’s clear that Kathleen Williams recognizes this issue and is prepared to the work to fix it. Gov. Bullock and Mike Cooney also acknowledge the science and have offered solutions.