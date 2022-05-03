Politicians screaming socialism

Governors in some Republican led states are opting out of an ongoing federal program that would give an increase to the food stamp programs in their states. Our beautiful state of Montana is one of them! It appears the reasoning for this; individuals that qualified during the COVID-19 pandemic can now return to work and do not need the assistance. Are these governors vetting individuals applying for assistance to make sure that those who truly need assistance can get it? Or is this another way to scream socialism?