Politicians screaming socialism

Governors in some Republican led states are opting out of an ongoing federal program that would give an increase to the food stamp programs in their states. Our beautiful state of Montana is one of them! It appears the reasoning for this; individuals that qualified during the COVID-19 pandemic can now return to work and do not need the assistance. Are these governors vetting individuals applying for assistance to make sure that those who truly need assistance can get it? Or is this another way to scream socialism?
Some programs that are funded by our tax dollars, administrated by federal and state governments, can be seen as forms of socialism: Social Security, Medicare, public schools, water utilities, military, police.
Who among you would willingly give up your Social Security or your Medicare because they are seen as socialism?
Are governors of the states opting out of the ongoing federal programs going to return "our tax dollars" to the coffer of the federal government or are they going to find other ways to use monies earmarked for the needy?
When politicians scream socialism, scream back, our tax dollars at work!
Rita A. Williams,
Helena