I have just read about three separate mass shootings in our local newspaper.

Then a radio broadcast reported that there occurred yet another mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, bringing the year’s total mass shootings-to-date to over 300.

That would amount to over two mass shootings per day, an American phenomenon over past decades! Our congressional members usually cite the Second Amendment to defend their inaction.

The Second Amendment relates the “security of a free state,” to a citizen’s right to “keep and bear arms.” Mass shootings do not ensure our security. If it is interpreted otherwise, then an amend or negation of the Second Amendment is in order.

And then there are those who recite the mantra that “Guns don’t kill people, people do!” How transparently trite. Politicians ignore the major contributor to mass shootings, which is assault-style weaponry commonly sold in every major community in the United States combined with inciting language on unregulated social media.

It is time for our elected representatives to overlook the campaign contributions that they might endanger and do a service to our country and for our national reputation as a nation of reason and morality.

Paul Pacini,

Helena