Politicians have the wrong answers

ENOUGH! Nineteen more dead children and two dead teachers. A week before it was 10 dead grocery store shoppers. These are just the latest in a string unprovoked mass killings. All of them have been carried out with assault weapons.

Assault weapons are made to do one thing, kill large numbers of people. They are not made for hunting, predator control, or home defense. They are made for mass killing only. It is time to stop the sale of these killing machines. Our politicians must act. So must we. We must rise up to put pressure on them to act or vote them out of office. We need to get organized to do so.

I am tired of hearing from political leaders mouthing the words of the gun lobby that these mass shootings are the result of mental health needs and that we need to fortify our schools and turn them into prisons like environments to protect our children. I am tired of hearing that we need to turn our teachers into armed guards. These are the answers that we hear from same politicians that are calling for cutting spending on mental health programs and school budgets. ENOUGH!!!

Pat Keim,

Helena

