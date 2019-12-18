{{featured_button_text}}

Why is it that political parties are so bull-headed on refusing to cooperate with their political opponents?

Political polarization between political parties has instituted a political gridlock on the nation.

Consider the Special Counsel Investigation conducted by Robert Mueller. It spent 22 months investigating suspicion of Russia’s interference with the 2016 election, resulting in no collusion. The crippling effect polarization has placed upon the nation is due to the alienation each party’s agenda promotes of the other.

Individuals of different political stances are afraid to compromise on issues that overstep the boundaries of their ideologies. This polarization is intertwined with the media’s objective of controlling political attitudes, feeding into the division of the people.

Political gridlock has plagued our government with the incompetency of policy-making. The debate on immigration illustrates an example of Congress’ inability to compromise on a rational solution to the thousands of people crossing the U.S border yearly. Insufficiency to address the issue has contributed to costing the nation 113 billion dollars.

The United States was built off of ideological variation, but this current polarity is damaging our nation’s productivity. We must encourage cooperation and conversation to halt this growing schism; it’s our obligation as Americans.

Danielle Prouty

Helena

