Why is it that political parties are so bull-headed on refusing to cooperate with their political opponents?
Political polarization between political parties has instituted a political gridlock on the nation.
Consider the Special Counsel Investigation conducted by Robert Mueller. It spent 22 months investigating suspicion of Russia’s interference with the 2016 election, resulting in no collusion. The crippling effect polarization has placed upon the nation is due to the alienation each party’s agenda promotes of the other.
Individuals of different political stances are afraid to compromise on issues that overstep the boundaries of their ideologies. This polarization is intertwined with the media’s objective of controlling political attitudes, feeding into the division of the people.
Political gridlock has plagued our government with the incompetency of policy-making. The debate on immigration illustrates an example of Congress’ inability to compromise on a rational solution to the thousands of people crossing the U.S border yearly. Insufficiency to address the issue has contributed to costing the nation 113 billion dollars.
The United States was built off of ideological variation, but this current polarity is damaging our nation’s productivity. We must encourage cooperation and conversation to halt this growing schism; it’s our obligation as Americans.
Danielle Prouty
Helena
I would suggest that the lack of compromise lands at the feet of the GOP due to at least three movements within that party.
First, explained by Barry Goldwater:
“Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the [Republican] party, and they're sure trying to do so, it's going to be a terrible dam_ problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can't and won't compromise. I know, I've tried to deal with them.”
The next was the rise of Newt Gingrich to the Speaker of the House and his "Contract With America." Gingrich is the one responsible for the the combative approach to politics, backed up by the rise right-wing talk radio and, later, TV. The opposition was demonized and their patriotism questioned.
Then there was the Tea Party movement. This faction of the GOP even attacked their own member who didn't walk lock-step with them. Compromise was seen as treasonous and weak.
While very few would disagree with closing the gap or schism...this guys lies about a lie of things to discuss. Pretty dumb to make a decent argument with bad facts...but very winger indeed. So let's try to be accurate.
The mueller report was a fairly short investigation given it's breath, and by comparison to the republicans 4-6 years investigating Benghazi, IRS, EMAILS and others...all with nothing to show after the fact. All were cleared by the republcians at the multiple helm. The Mueller report as led to multiple convictions for various crimes including perjury, for individuals corporation and even Russian operatives working to interfere with our election. Collusion was clearly shown in the Mueller report with over 100 incidences of it being shown within the trump campaign...that's why those guys are still daily going to jail. The report even states that while collusion is evident, as was obstruction, the DOJ rules prohibiting charging the President by Mueller. He presented the case - and it was up to congress to decide if they wanted to make the case for impeachment, not him.
Just like Trump's claims that him telling Sondland there was no quid pro quo while he directly demanded a quid pro quo from Ukraine.. Trump declaring that there was "no collusion, no obstruction, total exoneration" because there was plenty shown on all parts. They just were prosecutable. You'd think with Trump's long history of lying...from the earliest days of his housing practices, to make up a fake PR guy so he could call media types to hype himself...from Trump University scams, to empty campaign promises, from defrauding banks to lying 15000 times in 3 years of office...you'd think more of you would get that he's rarely truthful....especially about himself.
The other assertion is on Immigration...and it's not accurate also. The left and right in congress (even before 2018 house majority for the dems) had several major fairly bi-partisan agreements with both parties finding sensible DACA solutions and even some border wall funding. Trump was even involved in some of these efforts only to torpedo them at the last minute, even to his own party's shock and dismay. That's not political polarization...that's unhinged flip-flopping on issues, a known Trump quality.
Again...love to see the schism closed...but let's be honest about the info we use to argue about it. The Russian interference in our election and the Trump campaigns interaction with Russia HAD to be looked into for every reason but not based solely in politics...it was a national security issue, and polarization on immigration is just as much the efforts of Trump to create the crisis (and documents releases showed that they knew that their policy changes would do so) and refusing to allow bi-partisan approaches pass, even when he agreed with them.
Danielle Prouty, I'm sure Moscow Mitch could answer your question. He thinks it looks really bad to vote on any compromise legislation. He makes former Senator Harry Reid look positively productive. Obstruction is McConnell's MO and has been for 11 years.
