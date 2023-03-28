Unfortunately, Republicans in the Montana Legislature don’t seem to be content with having a supermajority so they can vote for whatever they want, now they want to have all departments in government be run by their own political appointees.

Senate Bill 424 would give the governor the power to appoint friends to important state jobs instead of hiring qualified staff who are knowledgeable about their department.

I thought that bad practice went out about 100 years ago. This epic power grab circumvents the hiring process to appoint people based on their relationships with the governor, rather than their skill set or expertise.

Political appointees don't need any qualifications, don't have to sit for an interview and could simply be a friend or a campaign donor.

This is completely unfair to all those in state government who were hired based on education, experience, background check, and other requirements. This is a formula for bad government and political cronyism regardless of party affiliation.

Can you imagine a frat buddy of a politician being appointed to a top job in the Department of Health? How about a media consultant in charge of education, or a rich, retired mega-donor running Fish and Wildlife?

Contact your senator today and let them know that political patronage that would come with SB 424, is simply unacceptable.

Keith Leathers,

Great Falls