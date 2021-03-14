 Skip to main content
Political flags are free speech
Political flags are free speech

I'm writing in support of Tim Mielke's right to fly a "Trump lost LOL" flag. After past presidential elections, yard signs and other campaign paraphernalia for both winning and losing presidential candidates came down shortly after the election. Some Trump supporters won't go along with previous standards, so they continue to fly their Trump flags in support of their losing candidate. It appears that Mr. Mielke took his action in an effort to show that not everyone feels the way his neighbors do. I thank Mr. Mielke for having the courage to do that.

In the article, Mr. Challans is quoted as saying that “(Mielke's) just antagonizing people to say something to him and then he calls a cop. He causes problems.” In my opinion, Mr. Challans is the antagonist causing problems. Why continue to fly a flag of a losing candidate? But if you insist on doing so, then you had better be able to tolerate someone flying a flag disagreeing with your opinion. That's the way America works. It's called free speech.

Jeffery Padgett

Missoula

