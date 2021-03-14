Political flags are free speech

I'm writing in support of Tim Mielke's right to fly a "Trump lost LOL" flag. After past presidential elections, yard signs and other campaign paraphernalia for both winning and losing presidential candidates came down shortly after the election. Some Trump supporters won't go along with previous standards, so they continue to fly their Trump flags in support of their losing candidate. It appears that Mr. Mielke took his action in an effort to show that not everyone feels the way his neighbors do. I thank Mr. Mielke for having the courage to do that.