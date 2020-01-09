My political question of the day: How long does it take for a former Helena city commissioner who was not reelected, to be appointed to a new full time paid city position? Can you say political cronyism?
Just asking.
Jerry Hutch
Helena
I also wonder what kind of fools are running the city. After all we just read how they cut funding to the police department by over $400,000 dollars. Where is all of the money going?
