 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police should not be allowed to lie
1 comment

Police should not be allowed to lie

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Even though the shameful process of using deception and lying has been considered acceptable police practice as they interview suspects, research has shown that juvenile suspects are twice or more likely than adults to confess to a crime they have not committed. Such lies include police telling suspects they have collected evidence and found witnesses that actually they do not have.

Congratulations to the Illinois state Legislature for enacting a new law prohibiting law enforcement officers from lying to minors as they interrogate them and to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for signing it. Montanans would like to know why our Montana Legislature and governor have ignored this heinous practice.

Roger Shuy

Missoula

1 comment
0
4
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No more excuses
Letters

No more excuses

Those Montanans who were afraid or cautious of getting vaccines should now go out and get it taken care of. Enough people have now been vaccin…

Biden unfit for office
Letters

Biden unfit for office

How long are we going to put up with the incoherent pronouncements of the current President of the United States? It is obvious to everyone in…

More than smoke
Letters

More than smoke

There’s more than smoke in the air … What grieves me is that the wildfire smoke now enveloping us represents the loss of human life, forests, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News