Police provide civil society

Those of you who have sent emails to the Helena City Commissioners to defund the police, what planet are you from? Your mental state is in question.

Just because one disgusting cop murdered an innocent man you think it’s OK to get rid of the 99.99% of good cops. You are just going along with the other kooks that are pushing for that in our country.

You should be ashamed of yourself. They are the ones who provide a civil society for us all.

Gail Asbury

Helena

