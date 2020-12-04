Police deserve city commission's support

I would like to thank the Helena Police Department for maintaining their professionalism while facing down an aggressive and out-of-touch city commission this past year. It is no doubt that this commission has left its royal laundry in the neighbor’s washtub, yet again. In any case, I appreciate the sincerity in our local law enforcement leaders in addressing, in depth, the political problems set upon them. I can only imagine how difficult it must be to protect a city with such an imagination.

The city commission must change its attitude toward both the police and fire departments. This is clearly a safety issue for everyone in this community. In getting to know many of the law enforcement members these past years, I believe we have the most forward thinking and dedicated people I have ever met. Now it is our duty to support them – all the way.

During this period of time, this community, the elephants and donkeys alike, showed up to back the HPD. I only hope that this city commission will think twice about defunding our way of life. My hats off to you Mr. Officer. May God bless you all.

Shawn White Wolf

Helena

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0