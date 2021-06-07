 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police are not the solution to drug problems
0 comments

Police are not the solution to drug problems

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

In response to Sen. Tester's proposed ANTI Drug Act:

We don't need more policing. We need community-based programs run by mental health and addiction specialists that address the root causes of drug use. People are suffering, and until basic needs are addressed, there will be rampant drug use. We need programs that help society thrive by meeting people where they're at and providing compassionate solutions for their basic needs.

Policing will always be a need, but the police will never meet the needs of those struggling most. It's not what they're trained to do, and quite frankly, it's not their job. They do need much better de-escalation and mental health awareness training, and they should be armed with non lethal means of de-escalation, but it's not the job of police to handle the kind of programs society needs to heal.

With proper training, they should be able to recognize situations that don't call for police force and funnel the most vulnerable into the correct programs, rather than arresting and incarcerating addicts and the mentally ill. But, as it stands, we don't have compassionate community-based programs to address these social needs. That's where the money needs to be spent. Spending millions of dollars trying to control the flow of drugs is a misallocation of funds. It's a Band-Aid and doesn't address the root issues.

Therese Turner

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where are the American flags?
Letters

Where are the American flags?

I've recently noticed something that is concerning to me. I've seen homes and even whole yards full of Trump flags ... and not an American fla…

Stop the smear campaigns
Letters

Stop the smear campaigns

I have to say I was taken back when I read the nasty letter to the editor about Secretary Ryan Zinke. The suggestion that he is responsible fo…

Montana is becoming unwelcoming
Letters

Montana is becoming unwelcoming

Montana is becoming a scary and unwelcoming place. The Turning Point event was full of white nationalist people bent on violence and removing …

Many shared Juneau's concerns
Letters

Many shared Juneau's concerns

Thank you Denise Juneau for your views on Superintendent of Public Instruction Arntzen's comments about teaching or not teaching "history." Ma…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News