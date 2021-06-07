Police are not the solution to drug problems

In response to Sen. Tester's proposed ANTI Drug Act:

We don't need more policing. We need community-based programs run by mental health and addiction specialists that address the root causes of drug use. People are suffering, and until basic needs are addressed, there will be rampant drug use. We need programs that help society thrive by meeting people where they're at and providing compassionate solutions for their basic needs.

Policing will always be a need, but the police will never meet the needs of those struggling most. It's not what they're trained to do, and quite frankly, it's not their job. They do need much better de-escalation and mental health awareness training, and they should be armed with non lethal means of de-escalation, but it's not the job of police to handle the kind of programs society needs to heal.

With proper training, they should be able to recognize situations that don't call for police force and funnel the most vulnerable into the correct programs, rather than arresting and incarcerating addicts and the mentally ill. But, as it stands, we don't have compassionate community-based programs to address these social needs. That's where the money needs to be spent. Spending millions of dollars trying to control the flow of drugs is a misallocation of funds. It's a Band-Aid and doesn't address the root issues.