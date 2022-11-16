 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pogo was right

Having just won their Montana U.S. congressional races, victorious Montana congressional candidates have already been asked about a possible Senate race against Sen. Tester in 2024.

Campaigns, regrettably, are often viewed as athletic events. The blame ultimately is on us, the "people." Often we pick a "team," (R), (D), (L) or (I), and our "due diligence" stops there.

The reason? "Don't confuse me with facts, I trust my gut."

Many don't vote in primaries, which is where our choices occur for the general election; our electoral "the Brawl of Wild"!

If you want choices more aligned with your views: register to vote, stay informed, pay attention now, not just a week before the primary and general.

Vote "your" interest, not theirs.

Pogo was right, "We have met the enemy and he is us."

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena

