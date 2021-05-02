 Skip to main content
Plenty of room for e-bikes in Helena
Plenty of room for e-bikes in Helena

My friends couldn’t believe it when we bought e-bikes. My husband was the mountain bike rider and me not so much.

But our life changed when Bill suffered a heart attack in 2018. I suggested we try biking together with a little assistance. It worked. We have a common interest, stronger hearts and legs -- yes we still pedal a lot even with the electronic assistance.

Our bikes are quiet as we cycle around Helena and Montana sharing the places we love with our fellow hikers and bikers. As the city considers regulations for e-bikes, I hope that respect is given to remembering that we are one community. There’s plenty of room to share whether you walk, hike, bike or e-bike.

Jan Lombardi

Helena

