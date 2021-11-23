Pleased with Mount Helena ADA trail

I took a long walk around Mount Helena on Saturday, stumbling onto the new and apparently controversial trail as I was coming down. To that point I had passed at least a dozen signed intersections and countless unofficial user trails. Mount Helena Park may seem wild in places, but it is far from being a wilderness. And I found the new trail to be scenic, wide and nicely graded, with lots of room for all users. What’s all the fuss about? I applaud the city for this new addition to our park, and its work to expand access to all.