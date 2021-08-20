Pleased to see McGee run for office

I was extremely pleased to see former Helena Police Chief, Troy McGee throw his hat into the ring to become a member of Helena's City (Commission).

I have known Troy for many years and have had the pleasure to work with him on a variety of issues. I found Troy to be a critical thinker, honest, willing to listen.

Troy works hard to address a problem and find a solution. Troy will bring measured and common sense approach to dealing with the issues Helena faces every day.

While I reside just outside the Helena city limits, the actions taken by the the city of Helena affect my daily life. You will find Troy a wonderful person and I urge you to give his candidacy strong consideration in the upcoming election.

Dave Galt

Helena

