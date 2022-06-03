Please Vote Kurt Aughney for House District 84

I respect everyone, including my two competitors who are willing to run for public office. One of my competitors is a combat veteran. There is no more respectable act than to volunteer to join our armed services, especially during a time of armed conflict. My other competitor has a solid future ahead. She is well spoken and may do great things soon since she recently graduated high school and begins college soon. I applaud their commitment to public service.

However, I would like to demonstrate why I am the best candidate for HD84. I am a fifth generation Montanan, raising the sixth in the district. I have a master’s degree in public administration and have worked in management in the criminal justice system for over a decade. I oversee complex budgets, personnel decisions, and make policy decisions that impact the safety of all Montanans. In my capacity, I testify and work with the legislature and the governor’s office. I will focus on better policy from day one, and not more bureaucracy, spending, or red tape. I humbly ask for your vote by June 7th.