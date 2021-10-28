Please vote for Kelly Harris for mayor

I would encourage residents of the City of East Helena to join me in support of Kelly Harris for mayor.

Kelly had deep roots in East Helena. His family goes back several generations. He has done a great job as City Council member and is actively involved in various committees related to the city.

He has also been very involved in the planning of the new high school. Kelly has some great ideas to improve the services we need in the City. Most importantly, rebuilding our Police Department. Kelly is dedicated to seeing our city grow and develop more businesses.

You have a choice in the future of East Helena. Please vote for Kelly Harris.

Terrie Casey

East Helena

