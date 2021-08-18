Please keep continuous eligibility

I’m a 26-year cancer survivor and a lead volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

I know the importance of having access to health care, so I recently testified in opposition to a proposal to eliminate a policy called continuous eligibility, which reduces paperwork and allows more people to maintain health insurance through Medicaid. If enacted, this proposed change could jeopardize access to health care for thousands of Montanans.

Maintaining access to quality, affordable and comprehensive health care coverage can be the difference between life and death for low-income cancer patients and survivors. Eliminating continuous eligibility could result in cancer patients losing coverage when they need it most – creating huge financial burdens and potentially causing significant disruptions to care. For those in active cancer treatment, this could threaten their survival.

Eliminating continuous eligibility will reduce the number of Montanans who can access lifesaving health care services, including cancer prevention and treatment. It will also increase administrative costs to the state by creating more paperwork and bureaucracy.

Our Medicaid program requirements should not create barriers to care. I urge the state to reverse plans to move forward with the change.