Please join me in voting for Dan Guzynski for Lewis & Clark County Attorney. A county attorney is responsible for setting policy for criminal justice and reform, prosecuting crime, leading a team of criminal and civil lawyers, and advising all county departments. This position demands experience and excellence – Dan Guzynski is the candidate with both.

For more than 22 years, Dan has prosecuted violent criminals and child predators in Montana – always focusing on obtaining justice for victims and families while operating with integrity and care. Lawyers in the County Attorney office make sure those who commit crimes like child abuse, assault, and even murder in our county are brought to justice.

Dan also has experience in civil matters, having worked for 7 years in County Attorney offices in Flathead and Cascade Counties. Additionally, Dan is the only candidate with relevant management and mentoring experience – two qualities that are essential to running a thriving workplace and reducing turnover.

Christine Kaufmann,

Helena