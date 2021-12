My 83-year-old cousin visited her unvaccinated family at Thanksgiving and caught COVID-19. Despite becoming very ill with difficulty breathing, and dangerously low blood oxygen, she could not be admitted to the hospital because the beds were full of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Wisely, she had been vaccinated and pulled through. If one declines to be vaccinated and contracts COVID-19 and must be hospitalized, that could cost someone else their life. Please get vaccinated.