Please don't turn tragedy into political stunt

I am lucky enough to live outside of Ovando.

Our community is deeply shocked and saddened by the recent bear attack. I offer my sincere condolences for the victim, her friends and family, and for the community of bicyclists that frequent the wild and beautiful spaces we inhabit.

As I write, helicopters and planes are flying grids over town and the outskirts, searching for the responsible bear. During the commotion, I heard a rifle shot this morning along my property line; evidently someone shooting a bear out of season, simply because he could, given the current circumstances. While I completely recognize the purpose of euthanizing the responsible grizzly, it feels like an outright war on all bears and predators today.

We need to recognize that most of us choose to live here not because of a mild and generous climate; but because of our love for wild places and wild creatures. We locals take it for granted, but our visitors come here specifically because of the opportunity to experience the wild and public lands and wildlife here.

Please, let's not turn this into a political stunt. We can learn from this terrible experience.

Andrea Morgan

Ovando

