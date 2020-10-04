Planning Board negates need for a new zoning group

In "An IR View: Helena Valley zoning plan still needs work" (Oct. 2, 2020), the editorial board opined the Lewis and Clark County Commission should form a committee to address the zoning plan for the valley.

A City-County Consolidated Planning Board already exists. The Board is composed of nine volunteer members. Four members live outside Helena city limits and are appointed by the Lewis and Clark County Commission.

Four members live inside the city limits and are appointed by the Helena City Commission. One member is selected by both commissions. The Planning Board makes recommendations to the commissioners. They can be reached through the Lewis and Clark County Commission offices.

Michael Bacon

Helena

