 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Planning Board negates need for a new zoning group
0 comments

Planning Board negates need for a new zoning group

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

In "An IR View: Helena Valley zoning plan still needs work" (Oct. 2, 2020), the editorial board opined the Lewis and Clark County Commission should form a committee to address the zoning plan for the valley.

A City-County Consolidated Planning Board already exists. The Board is composed of nine volunteer members. Four members live outside Helena city limits and are appointed by the Lewis and Clark County Commission.

Four members live inside the city limits and are appointed by the Helena City Commission. One member is selected by both commissions. The Planning Board makes recommendations to the commissioners. They can be reached through the Lewis and Clark County Commission offices.

Michael Bacon

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defund the police?
Letters

Defund the police?

The anger and frustration over instance after instance of police misconduct is understandable. But, do you really mean “defund the police”? Wh…

Examples of hypocrisy
Letters

Examples of hypocrisy

We've been hearing the word hypocrite many times the last few days, so I decided to look up what the meaning is in the Webster Dictionary. Hyp…

Please vote
Letters

Please vote

It’s simple. If you have any questions about voting, please call your county clerk and recorder’s office. The staff will give you correct info…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News