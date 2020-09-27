Piskolich prepared to serve as justice of the peace

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are writing to express both our personal and professional support for our former colleague Mark Piskolich who is seeking your vote to fill the newly created position of the second Justice of the Peace for Lewis and Clark County. The position which Mark is seeking can best be described as one of the entry portals to the justice system. The Justice Court is where individuals charged with various criminal violations make their initial appearances, have bail set, have conditions of release established, enter pleas to charges and/or participate in trials.

Mark Piskolich is the candidate for this position who has over twenty-five years experience in dealing with law enforcement, judicial and treatment issues. Throughout Mark’s career he has carried out the dual duties of protecting the community while simultaneously attempting to facilitate life changes to deter offenders from engaging in any future criminal activity.

In closing we would strongly urge you to vote for Mark Piskolich for Justice of the Peace. During our combined 50 years of experience in law enforcement and human services work we cannot recall a candidate who is so prepared to assume the office they are seeking.

Tom and Maggi Corbett

Helena

