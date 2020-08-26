 Skip to main content
Piskolich for justice of the peace
Piskolich for justice of the peace

The Lewis & Clark County Justice Court is a chaotic and challenging arena. Literally thousands of concerns, everything from minor traffic tickets to serious criminal violations; from property disputes to evictions; and petitions for everything from search warrants to orders of protection come before the court each year for resolution. I can also tell you from experience, aside from weddings, not many come to court on their best day.

It is for these reasons I urge you to select Mark Piskolich as the county’s new justice of the peace. Mark has served the people of L&C County for nearly 30 years as a probation officer for the state and federal district courts. In that role, he has held perpetrators accountable while working to secure restitution for victims. He has supervised people managing mental health and addiction issues and understands the art of balancing empathy with accountability.

Piskolich is uniquely qualified to take the reins of the new justice court department. He will serve the county with dignity and provide an ethical, balanced and credible court of which people can be proud.

Wally Jewell, L&C Justice of the Peace, 1989-2010.

Wally Jewell

Helena

