Piskolich deserves your vote
Piskolich deserves your vote

For several years in the middle of my tenure as a District Court Judge in Lewis & Clark County (1989-2015), my Court was served by Probation Officer Mark Piskolich. Having served 26 years in that capacity, Mark is currently campaigning to be the county’s next Justice of the Peace. He is well-deserving of your vote.

One of the least understood and more important roles in the criminal justice system is the probation officer. In addition to monitoring and enforcing the orders of the District Court, probation officers foster relationships with crime victims and with the employers, mental health and chemical dependency treatment providers, and even family members of persons under the Court’s jurisdiction. They literally draw, then walk a line balancing community protection and individual rehabilitation.

Throughout his service, Mark demonstrated empathetic accountability and sound judgment, assisting with each client’s unique challenges, while ensuring they meet obligations to the court and community. His thoughtful and conscientious approach to justice are ideal characteristics for a Justice of the Peace, and will guarantee he provide a dependable, balanced and principled Court for the people of Lewis and Clark County. Please give him your vote.

Jeffrey Sherlock

Helena

