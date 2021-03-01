Pipeline supporters just don't get it

To those who think the Keystone XL pipeline should be built, I say, "You just don't get it." Much of the opposition to the pipeline is based on valid environmental concerns. The big issue though is that by allowing the pipeline to be built you are supporting the continued use of fossil fuels. Subsequently, this would continue to produce more harmful greenhouse gases that heat the atmosphere and add to climate change.

It is shortsighted to tout how many temporary jobs the pipeline would create and how it would benefit the economy. We must start looking beyond the present to the future of our planet and the life it supports.

Another reason proponents of the pipeline give is to halt the need to buy oil from other countries. Again, they just don't get it. We must see beyond the perceived need of fossil fuels and replace them with sustainable clean options such as solar and wind. This would also put people to work and improve the economy. Now is the time to say no to more oil and stop the current trajectory of global warming. The only thing we have to lose on this path is life itself.

Elizabeth Poletti

Helena

